Coaches vs Cancer raises money for two Dexter families

Coaches Vs. Cancer started seven years ago, to raise money for 11 year-old Zach Mills, the son of Penquis Valley coach Jason Mills.

"It was just the support and everything,” said Mills. “It just shows that even though it's people from outside your community, everyone still does care for each other."

The game became an annual event, and has moved to a different town every year.

This year the game was at Dexter High School, benefiting two families. Joe Tibbetts, diagnosed with acute leukemia, has two sons- Parker and Cole- attending Dexter. The boys lost their mother to cancer just a few years ago.

"I think it's amazing that all these people came out just to support our family and the Saunders family,” Parker said.

Alyson Saunders, who grew up in Dexter, is now a biology teacher at the school. Her journey fighting breast cancer is just getting started.

"It's important to talk about it,” said Saunders. “It's important to support each other, and to let other people know there are others going through this. I've felt that very much from my community and it means a lot to me that so many people came out tonight. I'm very blessed that way."

Dexter boys basketball coach Peter Murray helped organize the original game seven years ago.

"Unfortunately with cancer, it really does touch everyone,” Murray said. “There's a need in every community, so we just keep moving around. As long as there's a need, we're willing to help."

