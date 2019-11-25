Chris Ferguson is leaving UMaine football to transfer

Chris Ferguson announced tonight he is leaving the UMaine football program. He has one year of eligibility left. Ferguson hopes to transfer to an FBS school to finish his career. Chris was a captain this year but suffered a Lisfranc fracture costing him most of the season. Joe Fagnano went 4-2 down the stretch. Joe seems to fit the quarterback style in Maine's offensive system better. Chris quarterbacked Maine to the FCS national semifinals last year. Ferguson was one of the nation's leaders in passing yards before he got hurt this year. Ferguson threw for almost 6,100 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions in 3 seasons with the Black Bears.

Ferguson's posted his decision on twitter: "Forever grateful for my time at Maine. I wanna thank my teammates and coaches for all they have done for me. They know I've given everything to them and our program. I'm trusting God through it all and His path.... For me it's changing direction a little. I'm excited to say I'll be a graduate transferring and continuing my career at a new place. Thank you to everyone who has been with me along the way and believes in me. I won't let you down."