Celtics finalize purchase of Maine Red Claws, make known intent to keep them in Maine

Boston Celtics changed Tacko Fall's contract Monday to a 2-way. The tall center will start the year with the Maine Red Claws in the G-League.

The Celtics officially finalized their purchase of the Red Claws organization Tuesday. Since forming in 2009, the Red Claws and Celtics have been partners in sharing players, but now it is the Celtics who take ownership of the Maine franchise. It has Mainers wondering if the Claws will be moving.

" This is Maine, this is Portland, this is where we are. This is where the franchises is, nope we're not moving," said Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck.

"we have become part of their culture what i picked up on the last few weeks," said Red Claws President Dajuan Eubanks, "I'm looking forward to continuing to see it build."