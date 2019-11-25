Celebration of Life held for Brewer senior hockey player Jordan Parkhurst

The family of Jordan Parkhurst, the Brewer hockey player who died last week, held a celebration of his life tonight at Jeff's Catering in Brewer.

Hundreds of people showed up to remember the life of the senior following his fatal car accident. The whole UMaine men's hockey team showed up to show support. It's a community trying to stay strong for each other. The Brewer hockey team honoring their teammate with the captain's C for this season and will bring his jersey with them to every game. Jordan's sister Meghan spoke for his family....