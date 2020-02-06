Caribou boys put destiny in Old Town's hands

Most of the high school basketball action got postponed Thursday night due to weather. Most will be made up on Saturday. However, up in the county, an important game to some local teams.

Class B north boys last team was in the balance. But Caribou boys took care of business against Presque Isle who was playing for its life. The Vikings are the top seed in the class and picked up the win 72-59 knocking the Cats out. Belfast moves into the last spot in the tournament. Old Town can leap frog the Lions in one of the night's postponed games on Saturday. If the Coyotes win, they are in. If they lose, Belfast is in.

BOYS SCORES THURSDAY

Caribou 72, Presque Isle 59

Central 61, Sumner 47

George Stevens 54, Narraguagus 39

Greenville 48, Valley 45

Lee 66, Penquis Valley 40

Mattanawcook 52, Piscataquis Community 36