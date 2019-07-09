PORTLAND, MAINE (WABI) - 1 Cole Anderson -5
T2 Joe Alvarez -2
T2 Garrett Olson -2
T4 Caleb Manuel E
T4 Scott Sirois E
T6 Reese McFarlane +1
T6 Joe Walp +1
T6 Lucas Roop +1
T9 Jason Gall +2
T9 James Frost +2
T11 Logan Thompson +3
T11 Brian J. Bilodeau +3
T11 Drew Powell +3
T11 Sokha Meas +3
T11 Len Cole +3
T11 Jeff Cole +3
T11 Michael O'Brien +3
Camden's Anderson grabs Maine Amateur Championship lead after first rd.
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 9:04 PM, Jul 09, 2019
