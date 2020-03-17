Camden Snow Bowl closes, Fencing events postponed

Camden Snow Bowl announcing on its website it is closed for the season. People may use the alpine trails at their own risk. The maintenance shop driveway and public parking area are both also closed.

They join Sugarloaf and Hermon Mountain as area ski slopes closing early due to Coronavirus.

USA Fencing has postponed all tournaments until April 6th. The national qualifier for Maine on April 21st and an event in Bucksport on the April 28th have been postponed due to the Coronavirus.