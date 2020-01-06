Camden Hills, Mt. View poised to move to 8-man football.

Camden Hills tells us they fully expect to join the 8-man high school football ranks this fall. Due to extremely low numbers Mt. View, is almost positive, will make the move to 8-man football as well. The Mustangs had just 17 healthy players at the end of last year. They would consider moving back to 11-man in the future if numbers improve. But for now, it looks like they will move to 8-man too. We're told Houlton, Stearns and Washington Academy are all considering making the move from 11 to 8-man...