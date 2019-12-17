ROCKPORT, MAINE (WABI) - Camden Hills soccer star Kristina Kelly receiving the top honor for high school players today. Kelly is named the United Soccer Coaches national girls high school soccer Player of the Year. Kelly scored nearly 150 goals in high school and was a pivotal piece to Camden Hills 4 straight gold balls. The school is holding a press conference Wednesday. Kelly is committed to continue her career at division one Central Connecticut State University.
Camden Hills' Kelly named national girls soccer player of the year
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 10:20 PM, Dec 17, 2019