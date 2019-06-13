ROCKPORT, MAINE (WABI) - Camden Hills star Kristina Kelly has been named the Gatorade Maine Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She's a 2-time high school All-American and has scored over 100 goals in her career. Kelly had 39 goals last season for the Windjammers helping them to their 3rd straight state title. She just finished her junior year....
Camden Hills' Kelly is Gatorade Maine Girls Soccer Player of the Year
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Thu 11:04 PM, Jun 13, 2019
