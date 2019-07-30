Calais' Taylor Returns with Pacers G-League coaches, players for Clinic

Former Calais basketball back-to-back state champion Chris Taylor is holding the 3rd CT & Company Downeast Basketball clinics Wednesday through Friday.

It's being held at Washington County Community College and Calais High school It's for grades 1 through 12 with different sessions for different levels of players. Chris is in the Indiana Pacers Organization, their G-League Director of Basketball Operations, and has a bunch of coaches and familiar names coming to help him teach. We spoke to him today and he hopes kids can find a love of the game like he did.

For more information follow the attached Facebook link.