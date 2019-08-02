Bruins alums in town to raise money for Junior Hockey

Some former Boston Bruins were teeing it up at Bangor Muni Friday in an effort to raise money for the Maine Junior Black Bears Youth Hockey Organization

Andrew Raycroft and Al Iafrate were on hand, signing autographs and talking hockey.

It's the Junior Black Bears largest annual fundraising event.

Over a dozen local business sponsored the tournament, and there was a live auction as well.

Raycroft is now a studio analyst for the Bruins on NESN, and talked about the value of junior hockey.

