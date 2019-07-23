BOSTON, MA (WABI) - The Bruins announced their Fan Fest will make a stop in Maine again this year. They will stop at Edward Payson Park, in Portland, on August 16th from 2-6 PM. Some of the Bruins players, coaches and broadcasters will be there...
Bruins Fan Fest coming to Portland next month
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 11:08 PM, Jul 23, 2019
BOSTON, MA (WABI) - The Bruins announced their Fan Fest will make a stop in Maine again this year. They will stop at Edward Payson Park, in Portland, on August 16th from 2-6 PM. Some of the Bruins players, coaches and broadcasters will be there...