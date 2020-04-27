BROWNVILLE , MAINE (WABI) - Brownville Junction's Davis Field dugouts were seriously damaged this weekend. Piscataquis County Sheriff's Department has found the juveniles responsible. The case is being referred to juvenile services. The dugouts had been redone in memory of Justin Gerrish who passed away a number of years ago played Little League baseball there. The fields host middle school games for Penquis Valley and rec games for the area.
Brownville Junction dugouts vandalized, those responsible have been found
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 7:27 PM, Apr 27, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 7:28 PM, Apr 27, 2020