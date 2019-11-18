Brewer's Fitzpatrick taking over as hockey coach at John Bapst

A couple of former Brewer high hockey standouts are taking over at John Bapst. Devin Fitzpatrick captained the Witches to the state title in 2007. He's the new head coach for the Crusaders. His brother, Dylan, also played on that team. He played juniors after high school and will be an assistant. Their dad, Mike, will be an assistant. He played at Houlton in the 80s. Devin coached the Brewer Midgets to the state title this month.