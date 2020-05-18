Brewer names Flagg, Hampden names Logan their head football coaches

Brewer officially naming Scott Flagg their new head football coach, Monday evening, at the school board meeting. He has previously been the head coach at Gray/New Gloucester and Hampden. Most recently the Brewer graduate has been an assistant coach for the Witches.

Hampden Academy also has a new football coach. Shane Rogers stepped down earlier this spring. Former Bangor and Husson lineman Andrew Logan has been named the Broncos new head coach. He hopes to bring a strong and disciplined mentality to the program.