Brewer is taking steps to get a turf playing surface to update Heddericg field. Athletic Director Dave Utterback proposed a plan to the Brewer City Council last night and, if the Witches can come up with enough private financing, they approved the idea. The Witches have only had 9 home baseball games there in the last 3 seasons due to wet fields. They won state in spite of it in 2018. The project would add a huge playing space for soccer, lacrosse field hockey, softball youth baseball and physical education space as well.

