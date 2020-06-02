Brewer honors Dore, Pearson as top student-athletes

BREWER, MAINE (WABI) - Brewer high announced its year end awards, including a special plaque for spring sports athletes and coaches for 2020. They awarded "Iron Witches." They gave out the 2020 Dennis B. Kiah scholarships and their Leslie Ohmart top student-athletes awards both went to two of the area's top athletes. Kenzie Dore is the female winner and Trevor Pearson is the male winner.

 