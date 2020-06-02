BREWER, MAINE (WABI) - Brewer high announced its year end awards, including a special plaque for spring sports athletes and coaches for 2020. They awarded "Iron Witches." They gave out the 2020 Dennis B. Kiah scholarships and their Leslie Ohmart top student-athletes awards both went to two of the area's top athletes. Kenzie Dore is the female winner and Trevor Pearson is the male winner.
Brewer honors Dore, Pearson as top student-athletes
