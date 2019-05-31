BREWER, MAINE (WABI) - Brewer high school doing a new honor for senior athletes who played three sports all four years of high school. They call them "Iron Witches" and they held the ceremony tonight. Former Black Bear football player and NFL defensive lineman Mike DeVito spoke at the event and says it's a pretty impressive achievement for these athletes....
Brewer honors 4-year, 3-sport senior athletes as "Iron Witches"
