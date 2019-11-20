Brewer holds forum about replacing Heddericg Field with Field Turf

A meeting in Brewer tonight to discus the possibility of putting in a huge turf surface for the Heddericg Field baseball stadium. Also, the whole valley where the field sits for youth sports and other brewer athletic events. Field Turf had a representative at the forum and so did CES who would engineer the groundwork for the proposal. However, the funding is still questionable. They don't have answers where the estimated 4.5 million dollars will come from for the 15 year turf. The city does not want to raise taxes. The city has an idea of how to replace the turf if they can get the initial installation done. So, now they have to find the funding...

"How do we get the ball rolling financially. That's sort of the job of the financial committee to move forward to set up meetings with people who would benefit from having their name attached to something like this," says Brewer Athletic Director Dave Utterback, "In a perfect scenario it would be spring of 2021 or fall of 2021. If we get lucky and hit the lottery if we can get something soon and get a general contractor to get the work going... Our current sophomores I'd like to have playing their final contests as seniors on a complex like this in their own backyard."