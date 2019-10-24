Brewer, Hampden looking for support for American Cancer Society of Maine fundraiser

Hampden and Brewer football play tomorrow night. Part of the evening is a fundraiser leading up to the game for the American Cancer Society of Maine. Each dollar donated to either school's teams earns a link. The school with the most links wins. Hampden is in the lead right now. 4 mothers of players in the game are breast Cancer survivors so it really hits home for the Broncos and Witches. They are taking donations up to game time.