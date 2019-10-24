BREWER, MAINE (WABI) - Hampden and Brewer football play tomorrow night. Part of the evening is a fundraiser leading up to the game for the American Cancer Society of Maine. Each dollar donated to either school's teams earns a link. The school with the most links wins. Hampden is in the lead right now. 4 mothers of players in the game are breast Cancer survivors so it really hits home for the Broncos and Witches. They are taking donations up to game time.
Brewer, Hampden looking for support for American Cancer Society of Maine fundraiser
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Thu 8:39 PM, Oct 24, 2019