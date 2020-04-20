Brewer Athletic Hall of Fame class announced

The Brewer Athletics Hall of Fame announced its 7th class of inductees today. The ceremony is slated for September 26th.

The 2020 inductees include the Witches first state championship football team from 1968 they went 11 and 0 winning the class A crown. On that team was three sport star Steve Tardif. He was the starting quarterback. He played basketball. But Steve really excelled at baseball where he went on to play for UMaine.

Bob Van Peursem, number 27 here, a PVC record setting track star and helped Brewer win the state football title in 1970.

Leah Jackson, a star softball player, helped the Witches win their first softball state title in 2009. That's her with Maine Maritime...

Legendary swim coach Kathleen Cahill, the Witches head coach for 30 years. Two time state coach of the year helping form countless champions.

Football and baseball star Ronnie Hewes. He went on to play four seasons as a star pitcher for the University of Maine

Legendary wrestler Victor Irwin. Two time state champion, he finished 5th at New England as a senior. He went on to earn All-American at Eastern Maine Community College. Irwin has moved into the MMA ranks now.