Brewer A.D. Utterback makes proposal to MPA in hopes of ensuring play for all athletes

The window for Maine Principal's Association fall sports is starting to get closer. The discussions are now going on for how to proceed. MPA coaches virtually can contact athletes now through July 5th. They may resume in-person contact July 6th.

Brewer Athletic Director Dave Utterback took a proactive approach, and penned a letter to the MPA, proposing swapping sports seasons. Like holding high risk football in the spring and low risk track and field in the fall based on the national (NFHS) at risk guidelines for COVID-19 transmission...