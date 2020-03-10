Bowdoin not allowing fans into Sweet Sixteen game

The Bowdoin women's college basketball team is hosting the NCAA D-III Sweet Sixteen, but Bowdoin has decided not to let fans in to the game at all. In a press release the school said it reached the decision after monitoring recent developments with Covid-19 in the New England region.

The Polar Bears, seeking their third straight final four trip, play Trine college Friday night. the games can be found through streaming services.

Rival schools Tufts and Amherst did the same thing last weekend, so the players were ready for the possibility.