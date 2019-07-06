Boston Celtics compete in their summer league

The Boston Celtics competed in their summer league Saturday night.

They competed with 29 other NBA teams and China's and Croatia's national teams in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas.

Celtics Center Tacko Fall spoke on the upcoming league.

"Somewhere I can go and fit in right away, and somewhere where I know they really want me,” Says Fall. “I feel like I had all of that here in Boston. For me, it was just a matter of coming here and being ready to go to work."

The game started at 8:00 pm Saturday night.

