Blodgett becoming a high school basketball coach

Cindy Blodgett is gearing up for her first season as a high school basketball coach.

The former Lawrence high school and UMaine player is the new coach at the Lincoln School. It’s an all girls high school in Providence, Rhode Island.

She is also the schools physical education department head.

Blodgett was the UMaine women’s coach for four years. She has coached now for 16 years since ending her playing career.

Cindy went into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame last summer.

This new gig also allows Blodgett to be at home more with her son Owen.