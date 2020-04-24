Black Bears hopeful to hear their names called during NFL draft

From Orono to the NFL, a number of Black Bears are hoping their dreams come true this weekend. The 2020 NFL Draft kicked off virtually Thursday night. In the later rounds on Saturday, there's a chance we hear some familiar names called.

Wide receiver and kick returner Earnest Edwards, an All-CAA selection and six-time All-American, recently worked out for scouts on a livestream after Maine's pro day was canceled.

Manny Patterson, an All-Conference cornerback, was gaining buzz before a knee injury cut his senior season short.

Both of those men, at the very least, hope to sign undrafted free agent contracts.

Taji Lowe, Kayon Whitaker, and Jaquan Blair could also end up with NFL teams.

The last Black Bear selected in the draft was Jamil Demby, who was taken in the 6th round in 2018.

Maine has had 17 players drafted all-time, more than any other current CAA program.