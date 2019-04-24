Black Bears hope to continue tradition of making leap to NFL

UMaine football has had four players drafted this decade. Only six teams in all of FCS football have had more players drafted over that time.

Maine's CAA conference has players who could make an impression this offseason.

UMaine linebacker Sterling Sheffield may get drafted in the late rounds, if not, there are plenty on indications he will go as an undrafted free agent.

Black Bears wide receiver Micah Wright is also listed in the "Hero Sports" top CAA prospect rankings. He is projected to get a call after the draft and given some sort of tryout.

The NFL Draft starts tomorrow night and goes through Saturday.