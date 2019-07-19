"Bettors Fire N", Local driver win Paul Bunyan Pace

One of the biggest harness racing nights of the year at Bangor Raceway. It's the final night of the summer season at the Bangor track and the Paul Bunyan Classic drew a great crowd. The Paul Bunyan Pace the big event. 6 Pacers competed for a 20-thousand dollar purse. "Bettors Fire N" grabbed the lead and didn't look back. He pulled away down the stretch to win the big prize in a very fast 1 minute 54 seconds flat. Ron Cushing, a Farmington native and current Albion resident, very excited to drive to victory in the big race at the Maine track....