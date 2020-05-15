Bet you can't: Hampden principal and Maine's Mr. Basketball open our challenge series

We found a fun way to get kids on the air during the pandemic. A challenge: I bet you can't. So we reached out to Hampden Academy Principal Bill Tracy and Mr. Basketball Bryce Lausier. They are our first segment. I bet you can't...

I will continue to reach out to coaches and athletes to participate. If you are interested in getting in on this, we will do one every Friday. Contact me at the station or on social media. Eric Gullickson Sports on Facebook or Gullysports on Twitter. EGullickson@wabi.tv by email.