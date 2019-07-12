Battle for Breast Cancer field hockey tournament is Saturday at Thomas

The 9th "Battle for Breast Cancer" field hockey tournament is also Saturday at Thomas College. 11 of the top field hockey teams in the state will be on display. It's all to help with costs not covered by insurance for central Mainers, particularly at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center in Farmington. They hope to raise 40 thousand dollars at the event and have already received 12 thousand through sponsor donations going in. The action starts at 2 PM and runs until 8 PM....