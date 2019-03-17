BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - UMaine men's basketball season is over. Vermont, the team which beat the Black Bears in the playoffs, won the America East title Saturday. Now four UMaine men's players have transferred out of the program this week. Redshirt freshman Lewis Wang has also left now. Three of them, Isaiah White, Vincent Eze and Dennis Ashley, have one graduate school season to play elsewhere. We asked head coach Richard Barron about transfers...
Barron discusses this week's transfers from UMaine men's basketball program
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Sun 12:07 AM, Mar 17, 2019