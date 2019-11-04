BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Bangor high basketball standout guard Henry Westrich announced his commitment over the weekend to join the Colby men's basketball program. Henry played a big role on last season's state championship team. He's a senior this year for Bangor who should contend again.
Bangor's Westrich to play college basketball at Colby
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Mon 7:30 PM, Nov 04, 2019
BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Bangor high basketball standout guard Henry Westrich announced his commitment over the weekend to join the Colby men's basketball program. Henry played a big role on last season's state championship team. He's a senior this year for Bangor who should contend again.