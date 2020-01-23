The heart and soul of the Bangor high football team the last few seasons, Bryce Henaire, made his commitment to play college football on social media.
Bryce announcing he will be joining the UMaine football program starting next season. Henaire was a linebacker in high school and a captain for the Rams. Now Bryce has a chance to play division one football in his own backyard.
Bangor's Henaire announces commitment to UMaine football program
