BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Bangor quarterback Max Clark has also announced tonight, on Twitter, he received an invitation to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl. But Max is in for the 2022 event. A great chance for Clark to be showcased for college scouts as well. Max will be a junior in the fall...
Bangor's Clark invited to 2022 Hawaii Tiki Bowl
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Tue 11:50 PM, May 26, 2020 |
Updated: Tue 11:50 PM, May 26, 2020
