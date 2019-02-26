Bangor's Butler injured and out for the season at Brown, Fleming done for year at UMaine

Brown senior Mary Butler of Bangor had her season come to an end.

Butler tore the ACL in her knee a few weeks ago. She was trying to finish the season playing with a knee brace.

But this past weekend she dislocated the knee which ended her season and career.

She'll have surgery on the knee in a few weeks.

UMaine basketball player Andrew Fleming is out for the season after hitting the floor hard while dunking over the weekend.

The player for Stony Brook ran into Fleming just enough to cause the junior to be completely out of control.

Fleming broke a bone in his wrist and has a concussion from his head hitting the floor.

The America East conference office reviewed the play and deemed the foul unintentional.

Fleming is the team’s leading scorer this season. They have three more games.

