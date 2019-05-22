Bangor names Jay Kemble head girls basketball coach

Jay Kemble is the new head girls basketball coach at Bangor high. The school board confirmed him this evening. Jay was a three sport athlete at Mt Blue in high school and played baseball and football at UMaine. Kemble has coached middle school, legion baseball, and been assistant in multiple sports at the high school. Coaching with Gabby Price, Dave Morris and last season as Joe Nelson's assistant with the girls. Bangor Athletic Director Steve Vanidestine calls Kemble a competitor who is good with the kids.

