Bangor firefighters to face Boston Red Sox Alumni Saturday Night

The Bangor Firefighters Association is hosting the Boston Red Sox Alumni in a baseball game at Mansfield Stadium on Saturday at 6 PM. This is the 27th year the two teams have met. Alumni include Bill "The Spaceman" Lee, Billy Joe Robideau (Brewers and Sox), Matt Kinney, (Twins, Brewers, Royals and Giants), Devern Hansach (Portland and the Red Sox), Dale Plummer (Red Sox system). Former New England Patriot running back Patrick Pass will be there too. He also played outfield for three years in the Marlins organization during college.

Autographs and photos are available following the game.

Admission is $10 for adult

Children twelve and under are free

Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Funds raised from the game go to local youth sports and local charities.