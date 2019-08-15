Bangor Women's Golf Club holds team match play tournament

Every week from spring to fall the Bangor Women's Golf Club gets together to play a round. The group holding their big tournament today at Bangor Muni. A Solheim or Ryder Cup style tournament, team match play. This year was the “Boysterous Blue Jays” and the “Raging Red Cardinals.” All the groups handicapped against each other by the course staff and everyone we spoke to had a great time, with close matches, on a perfect day for some golf....

