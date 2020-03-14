BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Snocross is hosted this year by the Central Maine ATV Trail Connectors. They are also putting on a food drive to benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank., and a chance to win the snowmobile driven by YouTube sensation Larry Enticer. Snocross runs until 8:30 pm Saturday, March 14th and fires up again at 10 am Sunday, March 15th.
Bangor Snocross returns to Bass Park
