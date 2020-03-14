Bangor SnoCross underway for the weekend

Bangor Snocross is hosted this year by the Central Maine Atv Trail Connectors.

"Nobody else stepped up to the plate,” said Jim Zimmerman, President of CMATVTC. “So we just grabbed the bull by the horns and went with it."

They’re also hosting a food drive to benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank, and a chance to win the snowmobile driven by YouTube sensation, Larry Enticer.

"Anybody that brings a non-perishable food item, for every item they bring, we're actually giving them an extra entry and chance to win the sled. So they've got a pretty good chance there. This time of year, it's really really important. It's not the holidays, so the food banks get low and this is something we could do to give back," said Zimmerman.

SnoCross fires up again at 10 oclock Sunday.

“Guys from the Eastern SnoCross Tour are really rippin,’” Zimmerman added. “These guys are really exciting to watch.”