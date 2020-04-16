Bangor Parks and Rec advises against paddling Kenduskeag Stream this weekend

The 54th Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race was to be this weekend. The race cancelled by COVID-19. For some, it might still be tempting to take on the 16.5 mile traditional course.

"We just can't risk it. It's going to be a beautiful Saturday, this weekend, but what we're recommending is go ahead be outside. But, don't go on the stream this weekend," says Bangor Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Debbie Gendreau, "People are going to want to try it because it should have been the 54th annual. But that's next year now. The water is raging, the stream is high, and every year the 3rd weekend in April we have over 50 rescue personnel. We're not going to have that this weekend here. We recommend people to do other things but don't go out on the stream."

They did get their box of traditional race stickers and are selling them on the Bangor Parks and Rec website to cover the cost of the stickers if you are interested.

