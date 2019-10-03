BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Bangor Christian Athletic Director Jon McAllian says they will not have a varsity girls basketball team this season due to lack of interest. The Patriots are seeing if there are enough players to field a junior varsity team only. If not, they will have to look for other options for the girls who do want to play....
Bangor Christian will not have varsity girls basketball this season
By Eric Gullickson |
Posted: Thu 10:11 PM, Oct 03, 2019
BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Bangor Christian Athletic Director Jon McAllian says they will not have a varsity girls basketball team this season due to lack of interest. The Patriots are seeing if there are enough players to field a junior varsity team only. If not, they will have to look for other options for the girls who do want to play....