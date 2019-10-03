Bangor Christian will not have varsity girls basketball this season

BANGOR, MAINE (WABI) - Bangor Christian Athletic Director Jon McAllian says they will not have a varsity girls basketball team this season due to lack of interest. The Patriots are seeing if there are enough players to field a junior varsity team only. If not, they will have to look for other options for the girls who do want to play....

 