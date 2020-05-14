Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken put hold on Regionals, World Series... Area Legion teams to try independent league...

With the cancellation of American Legion baseball, teams around Maine have decided to attempt an Independant League. With division play staying in local areas. They must wait for guidelines for safety but are hopeful to get the kids some games this summer.

Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken baseball leagues are forgoing traditional Regional and World Series formats for 2020. Waterville was to host the Cal Ripken 12 and under World Series, this August, at Purnell Wrigley Field. The organization wants to play league play depending upon state guidelines. Maine Cal Ripken is waiting on the governor's guidelines for youth sports and hopes they could start playing June 1st. As for the World Series, the governing body for Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken says it's to be determined....