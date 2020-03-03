Arthers steps down from Brewer high job, Witches will need a new football coach

Some big news out of the Brewer School Board meeting tonight as Nick Arthers has tendered his resignation at the school. Arthers has been a Physical Education teacher and the head football coach for the Witches since 2014. They made the region championship game in 2015 and 2016. He was the conference coach of the year in 2016. With his resignation from the school, Brewer will be seeking a new head football coach for next fall. The Witches went 2 and 6 this season but still made the playoffs....

