Aroostook Valley CC opens for Mainers due to border closing keeping members out

Aroostook Valley Country Club faces a different problem caused by COVID-19 concerns, the closed border with Canada. The clubhouse and course are actually in Canada. The pro shop is in the United States so only American members can play. The Canadian members can't. It's a strange case for sure. Worried the course won't be able to stay open, without it's Canadian members, they opened it to Maine residents. The border is schedule to re-open for non-essential travel June 22nd.