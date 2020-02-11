Area women's college basketball stars earn weekly honors

For the 9th time this season, Husson's Bailey Donovan is named the NAC rookie of the week. Maine Maritime Academy star, and Hermon graduate, Lauren Plissey is named player of the week. Mariner teammate, and Searsport graduate, Melinda Ogden notched her 1000th career point over the weekend as well.

In America East a big week with two wins for UMaine women's hoops and Maeve Carroll took home the conference player of the week honors. She is joined by teammate Anne Simon who is the conference rookie of the week this week. The Black Bears host UMass Lowell Wednesday night at 7 PM...

