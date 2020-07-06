Area schools start Phase One of "Return to Play" for fall sports

As high school coaches and athletes look hopefully towards a fall sports season, the Maine Principals Association's updated guidelines for a return-to-play started its first phase Monday.

Phase One runs through July 19th and is limited to outdoor activities, for groups of 10 or less,

for conditioning and strength training for one hour per day, while staying at least six feet apart.

Sport-specific equipment and drills are prohibited.

Not every school is choosing to reopen their campuses and athletic facilities.

Brewer is one of the area schools that is holding summer conditioning, and we caught up with the Witches and new head coach Scott Flagg to see how it was to finally be back.

"It was awesome to get out here with them, under any circumstances," Flagg said. "It has been a long time since I've been able to coach at all because of this pandemic, so it's been great."

"I'll take whatever I can get" said sophomore Cam Hughes. "Just because we don't have a football, doesn't make it not feel like football. I've just been waiting to get out here with my teammates, and if it's just running laps the whole time, as long as I'm with my teammates I'm happy."