Area high school skiers compete at Hermon Mountain

The state ski championships are just a few weeks away. Alpine skiing states are at Shawnee Peak for class A and Black Mountain for class B in mid-February.

But, racing has been limited this year due to lack of snow. Just the 3rd meet of the season for area racers, Tuesday, at Hermon Mountain. Bangor, Brewer, Hampden and Orono had kids competing. Hampden senior Anna Baldwin is one of the area's better skiers and hopes to show it in a few weeks....

