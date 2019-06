The New England Schoolboy and Schoolgirl Golf Championships played today in Keene, New Hampshire. Some area golfers did very well.

Mattanawcook's Max Woodman and Erskine's Connor Paine tied for 11th place in the Schoolboy competition.

Nokomis' Lindsey Cote tied for 29th and MDI's Gabby James tied for 48th in the Schoolgirl competition.